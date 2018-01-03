Phoebe Robinson’s 10 Favorite Books

Where You Go Is Not Who You’ll Be, by Frank Bruni

I truly recommend everyone read this, especially if you are in high school and thinking about college. There’s a lot of emphasis placed on the school you go to determining the rest of your life, and Bruni pulls back the curtain on that. It’s really good to rewire your brain to think about the importance of education and realizing that if college is not the thing for you, that doesn’t mean that you’re not worthy or you’re not doing something right with your life. It came out when I was 30, so too late for me.