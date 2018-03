Miller was reportedly late, drunk, high, and occasionally asleep on set.

The Silicon Valley Team Tells the Real Story Behind T.J. Miller’s Exit

Van Barnes says she’s happy Tambor was fired from Transparent, but would like Amazon to be more proactive in helping her.

Jeffrey Tambor Accuser Says Actor Spied on Her Naked

10:15 a.m.

Johnny Weir Is Not Not Jealous of Adam Rippon, According to Adam Rippon

“I mean, I’m not coming for his job.”