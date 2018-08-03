On the next episode of Portlandia, a true intellectual summit will take place. Gil Faizon (Nick Kroll) and George St. Geegland (John Mulaney) have traveled to the Pacific Northwest, and they will meet Women for Women First’s Toni (Carrie Brownstein) and Candace (Fred Armisen). What starts as a contentious introduction quickly turns into a surprising friendship when the Oh, Hello duo invites the ladies to do a live reading of their new joint memoir at a very special surprise party they’re helping throw. Because who wouldn’t want a live reading of a feminist memoir at their (unauthorized) suicide?