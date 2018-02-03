Every Single Button-Down Patterned Shirt on Queer Eye

Photo: Netflix

It’s time to talk about Queer Eye’s most ubiquitous feature. No, not Antoni’s use of avocados, or Bobby’s obsession with natural lighting in home makeovers, or everybody’s emotional crying jags. We need to talk about how the Fab Five — specifically, fashion expert Tan France — are obsessed with button-down patterned shirts. According to Queer Eye, the button-down patterned shirt is the solution to all your woes in life. It’s an all-purpose utility player in any wardrobe. A button-down patterned shirt gets you out of the dreary land of solid colors (or, gasp, white shirts) without pushing you too far into buying new types of clothing (God forbid you have to learn about layering).

If a man needs help broadening his sense of fashion? Give him a button-down patterned shirt! If a man needs help building the confidence to come out? Give him a button-down patterned shirt! If a man needs help charming his wife? Give him a button-down patterned shirt! Such is the Queer Eye way. In honor of that ever-practical, just-buy-out-that-one-rack-at-J.-Crew-or-maybe-try-Bonobos approach to the universe, we present a guide to every button-down patterned shirt to appear on this season of Queer Eye. May you be inspired to mix up your wardrobe with new colorful and yet tasteful well-tailored looks.

Episode 1

Photo: Netflix

We begin with Tan, lovely Tan, helpful Tan, in a button-down patterned shirt as he convinces Tom to branch out beyond solids.

Photo: Netflix

Look, he’s done just that! Sure, it’s a plaid pattern, but plaid counts.

Photo: Netflix

Tan thinks about all he has done for Tom, patterns-wise, in a Hawaiian pattern.

Photo: Netflix

Bobby, the second most pattern-obsessed member of the Fab Five, also wears a button-down pattern for moral support.

Episode 2

Photo: Netflix

This is the most pattern-heavy episode. Not coincidentally, it’s also the one in which Tan connects most closely with the contestant, Neal, who is depressed and will only get out of his funk with the help of some bright colors and bold patterns. (Hey, that’s also a play!)

Photo: Netflix

Bobby is also in a patterned shirt. As we said, he likes them, too.

Photo: Netflix

This is Tan’s happy place: Just look at all the patterned shirts in the background.

Photo: Netflix

Bobby is hard at work in another patterned shirt of his own. See, they’re multiuse!

Photo: Netflix

Later, he switches into a dressier button-down pattern. Versatility!

Photo: Netflix

When you’re trying to welcome button-down patterns into your life, but you’re not sure if you’re bold enough yet.

Photo: Netflix

When you’ve made peace with the fact that you aren’t a bold button-down pattern guy, but you’re at least willing to try some shy button-down patterns.

Episode 3

Photo: Netflix

Bobby is ready for the road in a flowery button-down pattern.

Photo: Netflix

Tan is going to change your life and he just needs a few button-down patterns to do it.

Photo: Netflix

Sadly, Cory does not get inducted in button-down pattern lifestyle, but we do get to see Bobby wearing a button-down pattern (boldly clashing with American flag bottoms!) near the end of the episode.

Episode 4

Photo: Netflix

AJ, our subject for this episode, starts off wearing a button-down shirt that actually has a bit of a pattern to it if you look closely. This is how we know that he’s gay, but still partially in the closet.

Photo: Netflix

Antoni tries on AJ’s shirt, briefly leaving behind his whole graphic-tee thing, which we will leave as the subject of a future investigation.

Photo: Netflix

Tan meditates on his plans in a button-down with stripes, which I am counting as pattern because I get to make the decisions here.

Photo: Netflix

Then, ta-da!, Tan gets AJ into a a nearly identical shirt.

Photo: Netflix

Other people have also started to wear button-down patterns. There is no escape.

Episode 5

Photo: Netflix

Look at that grin. Look at that pattern. Tan is up to something.

Photo: Netflix

This random guy at the barbershop is in on it.

Photo: Netflix

I can show you the world, shining, shimmering, patterned.

Photo: Netflix

A whole new world!

Photo: Netflix

A new fantastic point of view!

Episode 6

Photo: Netflix

Bobby shouts encouragement from the protection of a button-down pattern.

Photo: Netflix

This is actually a pattern-light episode, but please admire the sheer number of inventive pattern choices in this shot alone. (Though, to be clear, Bobby is the only one with a button-down patterned shirt.)

Episode 7

Photo: Netflix

Tan is at it again with his one striped button-down, which, as a side note, I’m pretty sure is from J. Crew because I have the same one in white and blue.

Photo: Netflix

To be a good man in 2018, you must embrace pattern-fluidity! (Also, I like how Tan always starts the guys off easy with muted colors.)

Photo: Netflix

What’s that peeking out from under Joe’s jacket? It’s a subtle little pattern. Hey there, pattern!

Photo: Netflix

Tiger, tiger burning bright, in the pattern of the shirt.

Episode 8

Photo: Netflix

There is much to admire here, from the sass to the florals to the extremely deep V-neck.

Photo: Netflix

Straights, they grow up so fast!

Photo: Netflix

Here, take a few more patterns for the road.

Photo: Netflix

Even the kids are wearing button-down patterned shirts now. The queer agenda has won.