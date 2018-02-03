Reese Witherspoon is set up for another high-profile adaptation. Deadline reports that the producer and actress will be top-lining a limited series based on the Celeste Ng novel Little Fires Everywhere with fellow double threat Kerry Washington. The two will develop the project through their respective production companies (Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and Washington’s Simpson Street) with ABC Signature Studios, which both of the women have production deals with. Little Fires is about two families in the 1990s living in Shaker Heights, Ohio, that are brought together after their children become friends. The series will be written by Casual writer Liz Tigelaar, who will also executive produce and serve as showrunner, and Ng will be onboard as a producer, too. The Witherspoon and Washington joint doesn’t have a home yet, but it is being shopped to premium networks and streaming outlets.