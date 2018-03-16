Given that Adult Swim exec Jason DeMarco is responsible for getting Killer Mike and El-P together as Run the Jewels, it seems right that one of the network’s most famous cartoons found its way into the band’s music. In the new video for “Mama,” Rick and Morty of Rick and Morty fame team up like a pair of Men in Black to recover a mysterious parcel from an alien world. There are lasers and space worms and also a big shoot-out in a bar filled with insectoid creatures. So basically, exactly what’s been playing in your mind since the first time you listened to “Mama.”