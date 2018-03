Rihanna Responds to Snapchat Ad That Asked Users If They Want to ‘Slap Rihanna’

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Snapchat has removed an ad that made light of domestic abuse, referencing Chris Brown’s conviction for assaulting Rihanna in 2009 when they were dating. The ad, which was for a game called, “Would You Rather?”, asked users, “Would you rather slap Rihanna or punch Chris Brown?” According to BBC News, Snapchat said the ad was published in error and was removed right away.

Is it just me, or is this ad that popped up on my Snapchat extremely tone deaf? Like what were they thinking with this? pic.twitter.com/7kP9RHcgNG — Royce Mann (@TheRoyceMann) March 12, 2018

Of course, users saw the ad before it was taken down, and many — including Chelsea Clinton — took to Twitter to voice their discontent,

Just awful. Awful that anyone thinks this is funny. Awful that anyone thinks this is appropriate. Awful that any company would approve this. Thank you Brittany for calling this out. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) March 12, 2018

Despite Snapchat’s review process for advertisements, this one apparently slipped by. “We are sorry that this happened,” the company said. On Monday morning, Rihanna took to Instagram to voice her opinion on the whole ordeal. “Now SNAPCHAT I know you already know you ain’t my fav app out there!” She wrote on her Instagram Story. “You spent money to animate something that would bring intentional shame to [domestic violence] victims and made a joke of it!!!” She finished the statement saying, “Shame on you. Throw the whole app-oligy away.”