56 Years Later, Rita Moreno Wears the Same Dress to the Oscars

An EGOT recipient can do whatever the hell an EGOT recipient wants. Waltzing down the red carpet at the 2018 Academy Awards, Rita Moreno defied the general human aging process by wearing the same dress she donned at the 1962 Oscars, when she picked up a brass for her starring role in West Side Story. (Meanwhile, a skirt I bought ten months ago has already disintegrated.) “The fabric was made out of the sashes Japanese women use on their kimonos,” she told Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet. “They’re usually folded over and over and over, it’s all one piece of fabric. I thought it would tarnish! It’s been hanging in my closet.” Here’s to 56 more years.