Being Engaged to Kit Harington Sounds Exhausting

Sure, it’s hard enough to live through all the secrecy that comes with being an actor on Game of Thrones, but imagine being engaged to one of those actors. On Late Night With Seth Meyers, Rose Leslie discussed how she makes her fiancé, Kit Harington, leave the house when he’s reading his scripts for the final season, just so his facial expressions don’t spoil what happens in future episodes of the show. Point is: If you see Harington looking sad in a coffee shop somewhere, his romantic life is all fine and normal, but things aren’t looking good for Jon Snow.