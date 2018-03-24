Photo: Mike Windle/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

There a lot of blurred lines between the upcoming Roseanne reboot and the show’s star, Roseanne Barr, herself: Most prominently, both the real and fake Roseanne are vocal supporters of President Donald Trump, with the reboot taking on a very pro-Trump stance when it premieres next week. (Barr previously stated that by doing this, Roseanne will continue to be a “realistic portrait” of American working-class people.) And with that, Barr also hopes Trump will give the show a chance, too. Asked by THR if she would want to screen the new season of Roseanne at the White House, her stance was unsurprising. “Of course,” she responded. “Are you kidding me? I would hope that he would have good food.” Her co-stars, though, aren’t as jazzed about the potential political olive branch. “I’ll just peek thought the windows,” Sarah Chalke quipped. “You can do that at the White House, right?” Sarah Gilbert was even more negative: ”I doubt that will happen.” Sorry gang, but we can’t guarantee the food will be good.