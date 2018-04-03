Roseanne Revival Trailer: Still Crazy After All These Years

Roseanne and Dan Conner might have slimmed down and they might haven gotten treatment for Dan’s sleep apnea, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t the same blue-color Lanford, Illinois couple you know and love. Based on the show’s first trailer, aired during tonight’s Academy Awards, the more things change for Roseanne, the more they stay the same, with maybe a few all-family cake eating contests thrown in for good measure. It is 2018, after all. ABC’s new Roseanne revival premieres on Tuesday, March 27 at 8pm ET.