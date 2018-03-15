Roxane Gay’s 10 Favorite Books

“Possessing the Secret of Joy,” by Alice Walker

While most people tout The Color Purple, and rightly so, I love, beyond measure, Possessing the Secret of Joy, which is a not quite sequel to The Color Purple, about Tashi, the wife of Celie’s son Adam, and how something that happens to her body at a very young age shapes the rest of her life. This is the novel that taught me how to write fiction with political ambitions. It is searing and wondrous and painful, and every time I read it, the ending wrecks me. And still, I go back for more. That’s how important this novel is.