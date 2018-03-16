RuPaul’s Drag Race Reveals How the Eliminated Queens Voted in the Top Two

🌟BONUS: See which lipsticks the eliminated Queens pulled to determine the Top Two! #AllStars3 pic.twitter.com/BKqbQSmwob — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) March 16, 2018

Spoilers for the RuPaul’s Drag Race finale below.

In one of the inevitable twists in the RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars finale last night, a jury of the eliminated queens served as a panel of peers to select the top two contenders of the top four in competition. After their votes, Kennedy and Trixie pulled ahead of Shangela and BeBe, and then, well, go read the damn recap if you want to know what happened next. But for those who are curious on how everyone voted, Drag Race revealed how each of the queens voted in a video on Twitter last night. If you think Shangela was robbed, you’ll be shocked to discover the full extent of it.