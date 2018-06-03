Tony Winner Ruthie Ann Miles’s Daughter Killed in Brooklyn Car Crash

Photo: Walter McBride/WireImage

Actress Ruthie Ann Miles was injured and her 4-year-old daughter, Abigail, was killed after a Brooklyn car crash yesterday in which a car sped through a red light. Another woman, Lauren Lew, was also struck, and her 1-year-old son, Joshua, was killed. Miles, known for her Tony-winning work in The King and I as well as her appearances on The Americans, was identified by friends and family after the accident via a GoFundMe page. Miles was pregnant at the time of the accident; police told People that she is now in stable condition. Friends have set up a page to support Lew and her family after the loss of their son. A 46-year-old man was also hit by the car and brought to the hospital in stable condition.

The crash occurred yesterday at 12:40 p.m. after a 44-year-old woman ran a red light and “failed to maintain control over the vehicle and struck the pedestrians,” according to police. She is reportedly claiming to have had a seizure. The site of the accident, an intersection on the corner of Ninth St. and Fifth Ave., has been the site of several collisions in the last few years.