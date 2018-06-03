Tony Winner Ruthie Ann Miles’s Daughter Killed in Brooklyn Car Crash

By
Ruthie Ann Miles with her daughter in 2017. Photo: Walter McBride/WireImage

Actress Ruthie Ann Miles was injured and her 4-year-old daughter, Abigail, was killed after a Brooklyn car crash yesterday in which a car sped through a red light. Another woman, Lauren Lew, was also struck, and her 1-year-old son, Joshua, was killed. Miles, known for her Tony-winning work in The King and I as well as her appearances on The Americans, was identified by friends and family after the accident via a GoFundMe page. Miles was pregnant at the time of the accident; police told People that she is now in stable condition. Friends have set up a page to support Lew and her family after the loss of their son. A 46-year-old man was also hit by the car and brought to the hospital in stable condition.

The crash occurred yesterday at 12:40 p.m. after a 44-year-old woman ran a red light and “failed to maintain control over the vehicle and struck the pedestrians,” according to police. She is reportedly claiming to have had a seizure. The site of the accident, an intersection on the corner of Ninth St. and Fifth Ave., has been the site of several collisions in the last few years.

Sources

Brooklyn driver runs red light, kills two children [NY Daily NEws] Tony Award-Winning Actress Hurt in Deadly Wreck After Driver Blows Red Light in Brooklyn [NBC New York] Tony-Winner Ruthie Ann Miles Injured and Daughter, 4, Killed [people]

Tags:

Ruthie Ann Miles’s Daughter Killed in Brooklyn Car Crash