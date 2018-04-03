While E! is hoping for a smooth Oscars evening despite being in the midst of Ryan Seacrest’s newest sexual assault allegations, their red carpet competitors at NBC’s Access Hollywood will be taking a decisively different, more gung-ho approach: Bringing Seacrest up as much as possible. In an interview with Page Six, the show’s executive producer, Rob Silverstein, confirmed he’s prepping co-hosts Scott Evans and Kit Hoover to exclusively ask nominees and other attendees about the politics surrounding the #MeToo movement. “And then,” Silverstein added, “we will ask them whether or not they will talk to Ryan Seacrest.” As of now, Seacrest is still scheduled to be the go-to man alongside Giuliana Rancic for E!’s entire red carpet experience.