Samantha Bee Wants NRA Members to Give Scientology a Shot

In a new “PSA” for NRA members, Full Frontal host Samantha Bee urges gun owners to leave the National Rifle Association and instead join the Church of Scientology. She explained, “Who needs a rifle to defend themselves when, as an OT VII, you could blow someone away with your brain?” Still skeptical about making the transition? Bee reassured her viewers, “Is Scientology safe? Of course not! It’s bonkers, but it’s safer for the rest of us.” That being said, you might want to watch Leah Remini’s A&E docuseries Scientology and the Aftermath before you begin your journey to becoming an Operating Thetan.