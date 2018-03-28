Samantha Bee Was a Dangerous Teenage Canadian Car Thief

Back before Samantha Bee was a television voice of reason, she led a dangerous life as a young Canadian car thief. On The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, while discussing her plans for a Full Frontal trip to Puerto Rico, Bee inadvertently revealed that she stole a car — well, actually, several cars — as a teenager. “I had a boyfriend at the time. We were a little bit of a Bonnie-and-Clyde situation,” she said. “It did not last long, because ultimately I’m a Catholic schoolgirl at heart.” If your car went missing in Toronto a few years ago, you now know which liberal TV host to blame.