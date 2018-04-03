Allison Janney Just Gave You a Great Oscar GIF for When You’re Feeling Yourself

Allison Janney has won almost every conceivable award for her performance as the misanthropic mother of Tonya Harding in the movie I, Tonya. And after a long season of thanking so many people for helping her on her journey, Janney finally took time for No. 1. The first-time Oscar winner got up to the stage, paused for a moment, and then let everyone in the Dolby Theater and at home know, “I did it all by myself.” God and agents and friends and family and writers and producers always get the credit, so it’s nice to see Janney finally giving it up for the one and only person who got nominated for playing Lavona Gold in a movie last year. Allison Janney truly could not have done it without Allison Janney.