Sean Penn, Puffing Cigs on Colbert, Complains About All the #Content

When Sean Penn rolled up to the Late Show, he had some grim truths to share. Penn is largely over the whole acting thing — he says he “doesn’t play well with others” — and has moved on to writing novels, like his book Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff. Does he feel, after two Academy Awards, that he’s outgrown it, Stephen Colbert asks. “The girl I fell in love with was going into a movie theater in the dark with strangers, and seeing something that might last forever,” Penn said. “And now there’s so much content. I can’t keep track of it, and nothing seems special.” Phew. (But, like, same.) The two then go on a somewhat curious Netflix rabbit hole (is Penn suggesting Netflix pay settlements to put out so many hours of original programming?). Whatever, man. Take a long drag of your own cig and sit with us in the content-heavy truth.