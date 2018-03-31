Latest News from Vulture

12:12 p.m.

Jim Carrey’s Bizarre Anti-Trump Paintings Are … Some Kind of Something

Do you prefer Eric Trump being impaled by an elephant tusk or his father bathing in a sewer?

10:56 a.m.

Hmmm, Here’s Why Donald Trump’s Name Will Never Be Mentioned on Roseanne

The show’s rebooted pilot was all about Trump vs. Clinton.

10:13 a.m.

Stephen Colbert Rips Into the Irony of Walmart’s Cosmopolitan Ban

Uh, have you seen other front pages lately?

9:29 a.m.

Sean Penn Has One Thought About Steve Bannon After Working With Him: ‘Crook’

“I don’t think you can age like that without hating people.”

Yesterday at 10:01 p.m.

Director Jeremy Saulnier Leaves True Detective Season 3 After Two Episodes

HBO released a statement announcing the change, citing “scheduling issues.”

Yesterday at 9:55 p.m.

39 Egg-cellent Scenes in Film and Television

That’s all, yolks!

Yesterday at 8:52 p.m.

Amazon Is Reportedly Putting Together A League of Their Own TV Show

The only bracket that matters is which actress is worthy of playing the new Marla Hooch.

Yesterday at 7:32 p.m.

Stacey Dash Withdraws From California Congressional Run

The Clueless star had filed to run for a seat in California’s 44th Congressional District.

Yesterday at 6:41 p.m.

SZA Takes You Back to Summer Camp in Her New ‘Broken Clocks’ Music Video

Don’t forget to pack your nostalgia!

Yesterday at 4:51 p.m.

Cosby Trial Delayed Again, This Time Over Quaaludes

The judge is not happy with lawyers from either side.

Yesterday at 3:49 p.m.

In One Scene, The Good Fight Makes an Incisive Commentary on the #MeToo Era

This Sunday’s episode continues the series’ streak of being at the forefront of ongoing political conversations.

Yesterday at 3:46 p.m.

The Weeknd’s ‘Wasted Times’ Does Drake Better Than Drake Can

How long until the Weeknd replaces Drake entirely?

Yesterday at 3:28 p.m.

What’s New on Hulu: April 2018

The Handmaid’s Tale season two is almost here.

Yesterday at 2:57 p.m.

Was Donald Glover’s Deadpool Show Doomed by a Taylor Swift Episode?

“It was HILARIOUS.”

Yesterday at 2:53 p.m.

Kacey Musgraves’s Golden Hour Is 2018’s Country Album to Beat

Her third album makes any objections about her style and image now seem embarrassing.

Yesterday at 2:00 p.m.

ABC Renews Roseanne for 11th Season

After its massive premiere, the Roseanne revival is here to stay.

Yesterday at 1:34 p.m.

The Wild Wild Country Directors Still Wonder Who Is Right and Wrong Too

Plus, how they got all their footage, and what was left out.

Yesterday at 12:53 p.m.

ABC Held a Meeting After Trump’s Election That Lead to Reviving Roseanne

Network executives worried they “had not been thinking nearly enough about economic diversity.”

Yesterday at 12:44 p.m.

Love After Love Is a Revelatory Moment for Andie MacDowell

Russell Harbaugh’s debut is swimming with hate, but MacDowell takes out the sting.

Yesterday at 12:41 p.m.

Iggy Azalea’s Management Staged an Intervention Because of Her Twitter Beefs

She spent time at a facility in Arizona.