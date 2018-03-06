Christopher Robin Trailer: Winnie the Pooh Is Coming for Paddington’s Throne
Paddington, don’t read this. Lovable, huggable, soft-spoken Winnie the Pooh is coming back to the big screen, eyeing that other British bear’s spot at the top of the stuffed-animal kingdom. Marc Forster directs the story of Pooh — who has ditched the Hundred Acre Woods — helping his now-adult pal Christopher Robin navigate his work-life balance. “I’ve cracked,” Robin (Ewan McGregor) whispers, eyeing his old friend. “I don’t see any cracks,” Pooh replies. “A few wrinkles, maybe.” See it in theaters soon.
Watch Now
- 5 Iconic Moments From Guillermo del Toro Films
- Cinematographers React to Rachel Morrison’s Historic Oscar Nomination
- How Far is Hollywood From Achieving Equality?
- How Black Panther Reinvents Hollywood Visions of Africa
- Peppermint Reacts to All Stars Season 3
- We Quizzed Nicolas Cage on His Old Movie Lines and Honestly He Was Great
- Every Celebrity That Tahani Has Name-Dropped on The Good Place
- James Adomian Is Obsessed With a Meticulously Symmetrical Mustache
- Octavia Spencer Was Mistaken for Mo’Nique
- Zazie Beetz on Fame’s Limitations: ‘The Version of Me on the Internet Isn’t Me’
- Here’s the Advice Chris Elliott Gave Daughter Abby Elliott When She Joined SNL
- Kelly Macdonald Stans for Margot Robbie
- Joan Jett Loved Working With Michael J. Fox
- Haley Joel Osment Had a Very Awkward Middle-School Dance
- Naomi Watts Does Her Best David Lynch Impression
- Reed Morano Says Peter Dinklage Would Be the Lead in Her Star Wars Movie
- Omari Hardwick on Why Black Actors Can’t Go Full Method: ‘I’ll Get in Trouble’
- Chloë Grace Moretz and Desiree Akhavan on Filming Sex Scenes Sensitively
- Rupert Everett: ‘Oscar Wilde Is Really the Beginning of the Gay Movement’
- How Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan Work Together As a Couple