Christopher Robin Trailer: Winnie the Pooh Is Coming for Paddington’s Throne

Paddington, don’t read this. Lovable, huggable, soft-spoken Winnie the Pooh is coming back to the big screen, eyeing that other British bear’s spot at the top of the stuffed-animal kingdom. Marc Forster directs the story of Pooh — who has ditched the Hundred Acre Woods — helping his now-adult pal Christopher Robin navigate his work-life balance. “I’ve cracked,” Robin (Ewan McGregor) whispers, eyeing his old friend. “I don’t see any cracks,” Pooh replies. “A few wrinkles, maybe.” See it in theaters soon.