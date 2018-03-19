See Renée Zellweger’s Very Exact Transformation Into Judy Garland

Sorry, all other aspiring tragic gay icons (and especially Anne Hathaway ten years from now), Renée Zellweger has won the race to play Judy Garland. Zellweger is starring in Judy, a movie set during Garland’s last performances at the Talk of the Town in London before her death at age 47. Directed by Rupert Goold and written by Tom Edge, Judy takes place in the winter of 1968 as Garland arrives in London for her sell-out run at the Talk of the Town, “prepares for the show, battles with management, charms musicians, and reminisces with friends and adoring fans.” It’ll give Zellweger a chance to dust off the singing abilities she displayed in Chicago, and everyone else a chance to have a lot of opinions about her, as they are wont to do.