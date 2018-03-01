See the Sensory, Sensual Trailer for Starz’s Sweetbitter

If it wasn’t clear from the trailer’s on-cue use of “New York, I Love You But You’re Bringing Me Down,” Sweetbitter is not your typical story of a naïve 20-something packing her bags and moving to NYC in search of parties, purpose, and L train delays. (Let’s remember, it’s produced by Brad Pitt and Plan B.) Based on the book of the same name, Ella Purnell plays Tess, a new waitress training at one of city’s most hip restaurants. Sweetbitter follows Tess as she navigates her milieu of back waiters, servers, bartenders, and Paul Sparks (charming yet unsettling, as always). Watch the premiere Sunday, May 6.