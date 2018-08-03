See the Stars Sashay Onto RuPaul’s Drag Race in the Season 10 Trailer

After a long night of hooking, RuPaul’s Drag Race is back again with a tenth season. In addition to the 14 fresh-faced queens vying for the crown, this season’s judges’ panel will be [tongue pop] sickening, with a roster of guests including Shania Twain, Lena Dunham, Halsey, Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer, Kate Upton, Billy Eichner, Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon, Padma Lakshmi, Courtney Love, Nico Tortorella, Audra McDonald, Ashanti, Logan Browning, Tisha Campbell-Martin, Carrie Preston, Andrew Rannells, Miles Heizer, Todrick Hall, Lizzo, and — [takes a deep breath] — even a “yes, that’s real Christina Aguilera, not drag Christina Aguilera” musical tease. Only tens are allowed, baby girl. The show will sashay back onto VH1 March 22 at 8 p.m. ET.