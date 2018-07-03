See the Tribeca Film Festival 2018 Lineup

Once a year, New York filmmakers and writers take the train downtown for the Tribeca Film Festival. This year’s lineup features a mix of movie stars and trusted auteurs: Drake Doremus delivers the centerpiece Zoe, starring Léa Seydoux, Ewan McGregor, Christina Aguilera (!!!), and Rashida Jones, in a story about love in the time of high tech. The closing night film is The Fourth Estate, Liz Garbus’s investigation into how journalists covered a president who operates brazenly against truth and reporters. In competition are movies about romantic sex-periments (Duck Butter), a Robert Mapplethorpe biopic (Mapplethorpe), a Danish odd-couple comedy (The Saint Bernard Syndicate), the story of 19th-century Brooklyn artist Catherine Weldon, who painted a portrait of Sitting Bull (Woman Walks Ahead, starring Jessica Chastain), and companion docs about the Pendleton Correctional Facility in Pendleton, Indiana (O.G. and It’s a Hard Truth Ain’t It). The 2018 Tribeca Film Festival takes place April 18–29. See the full lineup below:
Centerpiece
Zoe, directed by Drake Doremus, written by Richard Greenberg.
Produced by Kevin Walsh, Michael Pruss, Drake Doremus, Robert George. (USA) World Premiere, Feature Narrative.
In a future world where cutting-edge technologies can simulate the high of true love, two colleagues at a revolutionary research lab yearn for a connection that’s real. With Léa Seydoux, Ewan McGregor, Christina Aguilera, Rashida Jones, Theo James, Miranda Otto, Matthew Gray Gubler, Anthony Shim.
Closing Night
The Fourth Estate, directed by Liz Garbus. Produced by Jenny Carchman, Liz Garbus, Justin Wilkes. (USA) World Premiere, Documentary.
For the journalists at the New York Times, the election of Donald Trump presented a once-in-a-generation challenge in how the press would cover a president who has declared the majority of the nation’s major news outlets “the enemy of the people.” Oscar-nominated filmmaker Liz Garbus witnessed the inner workings of journalism and investigative reporting from the front lines during this administration’s first history-making year. A Showtime release.
After the movie: A conversation with New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet, Washington bureau chief Elisabeth Bumiller, White House correspondent Maggie Haberman, Washington investigative correspondent Mark Mazzetti, and director Liz Garbus.
U.S. Narrative Competition
All About Nina, directed and written by Eva Vives
Diane, directed and written by Kent Jones
Duck Butter, directed by Miguel Arteta, written by Miguel Arteta, Alia Shawkat
Ghostbox Cowboy, directed and written by John Maringouin
Little Woods, directed and written by Nia DaCosta
Maine, directed and written by Matthew Brown
Mapplethorpe, directed and written by Ondi Timoner
O.G., directed by Madeleine Sackler, written by Stephen Belber
Song of Back and Neck, directed and written by Paul Lieberstein
State Like Sleep, directed and written by Meredith Danluck
Documentary Competition
Blowin’ Up, directed and written by Stephanie Wang-Breal
Call Her Ganda, directed by PJ Raval, written by PJ Raval, Victoria Chalk
Island of the Hungry Ghosts, directed and written by Gabrielle Brady
The Man Who Stole Banksy, directed by Marco Proserpio, written by Marco Proserpio, Filippo Perfido, Christian Omodeo
Momentum Generation, directed and written by Jeff Zimbalist, Michael Zimbalist
No Greater Law, directed by Tom Dumican, written by Tom Dumican, Jesse Lichtenstein
Phantom Cowboys, directed by Daniel Patrick Carbone
The Rachel Divide, directed by Laura Brownson, written by Laura Brownson, Jeff Gilbert
Tanzania Transit, directed by Jeroen van Velzen, written by Jeroen van Velzen, Esther Eenstroom
United Skates, directed and produced by Dyana Winkler, Tina Brown
When Lambs Become Lions, directed by Jon Kasbe
Yellow Is Forbidden, directed and written by Pietra Brettkelly
International Narrative Competition
Amateurs (Amatörer), directed by Gabriela Pichler, written by Jonas Hassen Khemiri, Gabriela Pichler. (Sweden)
Dry Martina, directed and written by Che Sandoval. (Chile, Argentina)
Lemonade (Luna de Miere), directed by Ioana Uricaru, written by Ioana Uricaru, Tatiana Ionașcu. (Romania, Canada, Germany, Sweden)
The Night Eats the World (La nuit a dévoré le monde), directed and written by Dominique Rocher. (France)
Obey, directed and written by Jamie Jones. (U.K.)
The Party’s Just Beginning, directed and written by Karen Gillan. (Scotland)
The Saint Bernard Syndicate, directed by Mads Brugger, written by Lærke Sanderhoff. (Denmark)
Smuggling Hendrix, directed and written by Marios Piperides. (Cyprus)
Sunday’s Illness (La Enfermedad del Domingo), directed by Ramón Salazar Hoogers, written by Ramón Salazar Hoogers. (Spain)
Virgins (Vierges), directed by Keren Ben Rafael, written by Keren Ben Rafael, Elise Benroubi. (France, Israel, Belgium)
Spotlight Narrative
All These Small Moments, directed and written by Melissa Miller Costanzo
Back Roads, directed by Alex Pettyfer, written by Tawni O’Dell, Adrian Lyne
Blue Night, directed by Fabien Constant, written by Laura Eason
Daughter of Mine (Figlia mia), directed by Laura Bispuri, written by Francesca Manieri, Laura Bispuri
Disobedience, directed by Sebastian Lelio, written by Sebastián Lelio, Rebecca Lenkiewicz
Egg, directed by Marianna Palka, written by Risa Mickenberg
In a Relationship, directed and written by Sam Boyd
Jonathan, directed by Bill Oliver, written by Peter Nickowitz, Bill Oliver, Gregory Davis
Mary Shelley, directed by Haifaa Al Mansour, written by Emma Jensen
The Miseducation of Cameron Post, directed by Desiree Akhavan, written by Desiree Akhavan, Cecilia Frugiuele
Nico, 1988, directed and written by Susanna Nicchiarelli
The Seagull, directed by Michael Mayer, written by Stephen Karam
Stockholm, directed and written by Robert Budreau
Untogether, directed and written by Emma Forrest
Spotlight Documentary
Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable, directed by Aaron Lieber, written by Aaron Lieber, Carol Martori
The Bleeding Edge, directed by Kirby Dick
General Magic, directed by Matthew Maude, Sarah Kerruish, written by Matt Maude, Sarah Kerruish, Jonathan Keys
House Two, directed and written by Michael Epstein
Howard, directed and written by Don Hahn
Into the Okavango, directed by Neil Gelinas, written by Neil Gelinas, Brian Newell
McQueen, directed Ian Bonhôte, Peter Ettedgui, written by Peter Ettedgui
Roll Red Roll, directed by Nancy Schwartzman
Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda, directed and written by Stephen Nomura Schible
Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland, directed by Kate Davis, David Heilbroner
Serengeti Rules, directed and written by Nicolas Brown
Songwriter, directed and written by Murray Cummings
Studio 54, directed by Matt Tyrnauer
Time for Ilhan, directed by Norah Shapiro
Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie, directed and written by Andrea Nevins
Viewpoints
Charm City, directed by Marilyn Ness, written by Marilyn Ness, Don Bernier
Crossroads, directed by Ron Yassen
Dead Women Walking, directed and written by Hagar Ben-Asher
The Elephant and the Butterfly (Drôle de Père), directed and written by Amélie van Elmbt
The Feeling of Being Watched, directed and written by Assia Boundaoui
The Great Pretender, directed by Nathan Silver, written by Jack Dunphy
Home + Away, directed by Matt Ogens
Jellyfish, directed by James Gardner, written by James Gardner, Simon Lord
Kaiser: The Greatest Footballer Never To Play Football, directed by Louis Myles, written by Louis Myles, Ivor Baddiel
M, directed and written by Sara Forestier
The Proposal, directed by Jill Magid
Satan & Adam, directed by V. Scott Balcerek, written by V. Scott Balcerek, Ryan Suffern
Slut in a Good Way, directed by Sophie Lorain, written by Catherine Léger
We the Animals, directed by Jeremiah Zagar, written by Dan Kitrosser
When She Runs, directed by Robert Machoian, Rodrigo Ojeda-Beck, written by Kirstin Anderson, Robert Machoian, Rodrigo Ojeda-Beck
White Tide: The Legend of Culebra, directed by Theo Love
Midnight
7 Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss By Passing Through the Gateway Chosen By the Holy Storsh, directed by Vivieno Caldinelli, written by Christopher Hewitson, Clayton Hewitson, Justin Jones
Braid, directed and written by Mitzi Peirone
Cargo, directed by Ben Howling, Yolanda Ramke, written by Yolanda Ramke
The Dark, directed and written by Justin P. Lange
You Shall Not Sleep (No dormirás), directed by Gustavo Hernandez, written by Juma Fodde
Special Screenings
The American Meme, directed and written by Bert Marcus
After the movie: A conversation with director Bert Marcus, subjects Paris Hilton, Kirill Bichutsky, and Brittany Furlan.
Bathtubs Over Broadway, directed by Dava Whisenant, written by Ozzy Inguanzo, Dava Whisenant
After the movie: A conversation with members of the cast and a special performance inspired by the film with surprise guests.
Blue Note Records: Beyond the Notes, directed and written by Sophie Huber
After the movie: A special guest performance by Blue Note artists Robert Glasper, Derrick Hodge, and Kendrick Scott.
Every Act of Life, directed and written by Jeff Kaufman
After the movie: A conversation with director Jeff Kaufman, playwright Terrence McNally, actor/director Joe Mantello, and actors F. Murray Abraham, Christine Baranski, and Chita Rivera. Moderated by New York Magazine writer-at-large Frank Rich.
The Gospel According to André, directed by Kate Novack
After the movie: A conversation with director Kate Novack and subject André Leon Talley, producer Andrew Rossi, executive producer Roger Ross Williams and producer Josh Braun.
It’s a Hard Truth Ain’t It, directed by Madeleine Sackler
Netizens, directed, written, and produced by Cynthia Lowen
After the movie: A conversation with director Cynthia Lowen, subjects Tina Reine, Carrie Goldberg, and Anita Sarkeesian.
Nigerian Prince, directed by Faraday Okoro, written by Faraday Okoro & Andrew Long
To Dust, directed by Shawn Snyder, written by Shawn Snyder, Jason Duran
After the movie: Tribeca Film Institute will host a conversation with writer/director Shawn Snyder, producers Emily Mortimer, Alessandro Nivola and Ron Perelman, cast members Geza Rohrig and Matthew Broderick, and biologist Dawnie Steadman. Hosted by Alfred P. Sloan Foundation
Unbanned: The Legend of AJ1, directed and written by Dexton Deboree
After the movie: A musical tribute to the film and the Air Jordan from Kid Ink, Gizzle, and more.
Woman Walks Ahead, directed by Susanna White, written by Steven Knight
After the movie: A conversation with director Susanna White, actor Sam Rockwell, and more.