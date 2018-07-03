See the Tribeca Film Festival 2018 Lineup

Photo: Richard Foreman/TIFF

Once a year, New York filmmakers and writers take the train downtown for the Tribeca Film Festival. This year’s lineup features a mix of movie stars and trusted auteurs: Drake Doremus delivers the centerpiece Zoe, starring Léa Seydoux, Ewan McGregor, Christina Aguilera (!!!), and Rashida Jones, in a story about love in the time of high tech. The closing night film is The Fourth Estate, Liz Garbus’s investigation into how journalists covered a president who operates brazenly against truth and reporters. In competition are movies about romantic sex-periments (Duck Butter), a Robert Mapplethorpe biopic (Mapplethorpe), a Danish odd-couple comedy (The Saint Bernard Syndicate), the story of 19th-century Brooklyn artist Catherine Weldon, who painted a portrait of Sitting Bull (Woman Walks Ahead, starring Jessica Chastain), and companion docs about the Pendleton Correctional Facility in Pendleton, Indiana (O.G. and It’s a Hard Truth Ain’t It). The 2018 Tribeca Film Festival takes place April 18–29. See the full lineup below:

Centerpiece

Zoe, directed by Drake Doremus, written by Richard Greenberg.

Produced by Kevin Walsh, Michael Pruss, Drake Doremus, Robert George. (USA) World Premiere, Feature Narrative.

In a future world where cutting-edge technologies can simulate the high of true love, two colleagues at a revolutionary research lab yearn for a connection that’s real. With Léa Seydoux, Ewan McGregor, Christina Aguilera, Rashida Jones, Theo James, Miranda Otto, Matthew Gray Gubler, Anthony Shim.

Closing Night

The Fourth Estate, directed by Liz Garbus. Produced by Jenny Carchman, Liz Garbus, Justin Wilkes. (USA) World Premiere, Documentary.

For the journalists at the New York Times, the election of Donald Trump presented a once-in-a-generation challenge in how the press would cover a president who has declared the majority of the nation’s major news outlets “the enemy of the people.” Oscar-nominated filmmaker Liz Garbus witnessed the inner workings of journalism and investigative reporting from the front lines during this administration’s first history-making year. A Showtime release.

After the movie: A conversation with New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet, Washington bureau chief Elisabeth Bumiller, White House correspondent Maggie Haberman, Washington investigative correspondent Mark Mazzetti, and director Liz Garbus.

U.S. Narrative Competition

All About Nina, directed and written by Eva Vives

Diane, directed and written by Kent Jones

Duck Butter, directed by Miguel Arteta, written by Miguel Arteta, Alia Shawkat

Ghostbox Cowboy, directed and written by John Maringouin

Little Woods, directed and written by Nia DaCosta

Maine, directed and written by Matthew Brown

Mapplethorpe, directed and written by Ondi Timoner

O.G., directed by Madeleine Sackler, written by Stephen Belber

Song of Back and Neck, directed and written by Paul Lieberstein

State Like Sleep, directed and written by Meredith Danluck

Documentary Competition

Blowin’ Up, directed and written by Stephanie Wang-Breal

Call Her Ganda, directed by PJ Raval, written by PJ Raval, Victoria Chalk

Island of the Hungry Ghosts, directed and written by Gabrielle Brady

The Man Who Stole Banksy, directed by Marco Proserpio, written by Marco Proserpio, Filippo Perfido, Christian Omodeo

Momentum Generation, directed and written by Jeff Zimbalist, Michael Zimbalist

No Greater Law, directed by Tom Dumican, written by Tom Dumican, Jesse Lichtenstein

Phantom Cowboys, directed by Daniel Patrick Carbone

The Rachel Divide, directed by Laura Brownson, written by Laura Brownson, Jeff Gilbert

Tanzania Transit, directed by Jeroen van Velzen, written by Jeroen van Velzen, Esther Eenstroom

United Skates, directed and produced by Dyana Winkler, Tina Brown

When Lambs Become Lions, directed by Jon Kasbe

Yellow Is Forbidden, directed and written by Pietra Brettkelly

International Narrative Competition

Amateurs (Amatörer), directed by Gabriela Pichler, written by Jonas Hassen Khemiri, Gabriela Pichler. (Sweden)

Dry Martina, directed and written by Che Sandoval. (Chile, Argentina)

Lemonade (Luna de Miere), directed by Ioana Uricaru, written by Ioana Uricaru, Tatiana Ionașcu. (Romania, Canada, Germany, Sweden)

The Night Eats the World (La nuit a dévoré le monde), directed and written by Dominique Rocher. (France)

Obey, directed and written by Jamie Jones. (U.K.)

The Party’s Just Beginning, directed and written by Karen Gillan. (Scotland)

The Saint Bernard Syndicate, directed by Mads Brugger, written by Lærke Sanderhoff. (Denmark)

Smuggling Hendrix, directed and written by Marios Piperides. (Cyprus)

Sunday’s Illness (La Enfermedad del Domingo), directed by Ramón Salazar Hoogers, written by Ramón Salazar Hoogers. (Spain)

Virgins (Vierges), directed by Keren Ben Rafael, written by Keren Ben Rafael, Elise Benroubi. (France, Israel, Belgium)

Spotlight Narrative

All These Small Moments, directed and written by Melissa Miller Costanzo

Back Roads, directed by Alex Pettyfer, written by Tawni O’Dell, Adrian Lyne

Blue Night, directed by Fabien Constant, written by Laura Eason

Daughter of Mine (Figlia mia), directed by Laura Bispuri, written by Francesca Manieri, Laura Bispuri

Disobedience, directed by Sebastian Lelio, written by Sebastián Lelio, Rebecca Lenkiewicz

Egg, directed by Marianna Palka, written by Risa Mickenberg

In a Relationship, directed and written by Sam Boyd

Jonathan, directed by Bill Oliver, written by Peter Nickowitz, Bill Oliver, Gregory Davis

Mary Shelley, directed by Haifaa Al Mansour, written by Emma Jensen

The Miseducation of Cameron Post, directed by Desiree Akhavan, written by Desiree Akhavan, Cecilia Frugiuele

Nico, 1988, directed and written by Susanna Nicchiarelli

The Seagull, directed by Michael Mayer, written by Stephen Karam

Stockholm, directed and written by Robert Budreau

Untogether, directed and written by Emma Forrest

Spotlight Documentary

Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable, directed by Aaron Lieber, written by Aaron Lieber, Carol Martori

The Bleeding Edge, directed by Kirby Dick

General Magic, directed by Matthew Maude, Sarah Kerruish, written by Matt Maude, Sarah Kerruish, Jonathan Keys

House Two, directed and written by Michael Epstein

Howard, directed and written by Don Hahn

Into the Okavango, directed by Neil Gelinas, written by Neil Gelinas, Brian Newell

McQueen, directed Ian Bonhôte, Peter Ettedgui, written by Peter Ettedgui

Roll Red Roll, directed by Nancy Schwartzman

Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda, directed and written by Stephen Nomura Schible

Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland, directed by Kate Davis, David Heilbroner

Serengeti Rules, directed and written by Nicolas Brown

Songwriter, directed and written by Murray Cummings

Studio 54, directed by Matt Tyrnauer

Time for Ilhan, directed by Norah Shapiro

Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie, directed and written by Andrea Nevins

Viewpoints

Charm City, directed by Marilyn Ness, written by Marilyn Ness, Don Bernier

Crossroads, directed by Ron Yassen

Dead Women Walking, directed and written by Hagar Ben-Asher

The Elephant and the Butterfly (Drôle de Père), directed and written by Amélie van Elmbt

The Feeling of Being Watched, directed and written by Assia Boundaoui

The Great Pretender, directed by Nathan Silver, written by Jack Dunphy

Home + Away, directed by Matt Ogens

Jellyfish, directed by James Gardner, written by James Gardner, Simon Lord

Kaiser: The Greatest Footballer Never To Play Football, directed by Louis Myles, written by Louis Myles, Ivor Baddiel

M, directed and written by Sara Forestier

The Proposal, directed by Jill Magid

Satan & Adam, directed by V. Scott Balcerek, written by V. Scott Balcerek, Ryan Suffern

Slut in a Good Way, directed by Sophie Lorain, written by Catherine Léger

We the Animals, directed by Jeremiah Zagar, written by Dan Kitrosser

When She Runs, directed by Robert Machoian, Rodrigo Ojeda-Beck, written by Kirstin Anderson, Robert Machoian, Rodrigo Ojeda-Beck

White Tide: The Legend of Culebra, directed by Theo Love

Midnight

7 Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss By Passing Through the Gateway Chosen By the Holy Storsh, directed by Vivieno Caldinelli, written by Christopher Hewitson, Clayton Hewitson, Justin Jones

Braid, directed and written by Mitzi Peirone

Cargo, directed by Ben Howling, Yolanda Ramke, written by Yolanda Ramke

The Dark, directed and written by Justin P. Lange

You Shall Not Sleep (No dormirás), directed by Gustavo Hernandez, written by Juma Fodde

Special Screenings

The American Meme, directed and written by Bert Marcus

After the movie: A conversation with director Bert Marcus, subjects Paris Hilton, Kirill Bichutsky, and Brittany Furlan.

Bathtubs Over Broadway, directed by Dava Whisenant, written by Ozzy Inguanzo, Dava Whisenant

After the movie: A conversation with members of the cast and a special performance inspired by the film with surprise guests.

Blue Note Records: Beyond the Notes, directed and written by Sophie Huber

After the movie: A special guest performance by Blue Note artists Robert Glasper, Derrick Hodge, and Kendrick Scott.

Every Act of Life, directed and written by Jeff Kaufman

After the movie: A conversation with director Jeff Kaufman, playwright Terrence McNally, actor/director Joe Mantello, and actors F. Murray Abraham, Christine Baranski, and Chita Rivera. Moderated by New York Magazine writer-at-large Frank Rich.

The Gospel According to André, directed by Kate Novack

After the movie: A conversation with director Kate Novack and subject André Leon Talley, producer Andrew Rossi, executive producer Roger Ross Williams and producer Josh Braun.

It’s a Hard Truth Ain’t It, directed by Madeleine Sackler

Netizens, directed, written, and produced by Cynthia Lowen

After the movie: A conversation with director Cynthia Lowen, subjects Tina Reine, Carrie Goldberg, and Anita Sarkeesian.

Nigerian Prince, directed by Faraday Okoro, written by Faraday Okoro & Andrew Long

To Dust, directed by Shawn Snyder, written by Shawn Snyder, Jason Duran

After the movie: Tribeca Film Institute will host a conversation with writer/director Shawn Snyder, producers Emily Mortimer, Alessandro Nivola and Ron Perelman, cast members Geza Rohrig and Matthew Broderick, and biologist Dawnie Steadman. Hosted by Alfred P. Sloan Foundation

Unbanned: The Legend of AJ1, directed and written by Dexton Deboree

After the movie: A musical tribute to the film and the Air Jordan from Kid Ink, Gizzle, and more.

Woman Walks Ahead, directed by Susanna White, written by Steven Knight

After the movie: A conversation with director Susanna White, actor Sam Rockwell, and more.