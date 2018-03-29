Serial’s Adnan Syed Has Been Granted New Trial

Photo: Karl Merton Ferron/TNS via Getty Images

More than three years after Adnan Syed became a nationwide person of interest due to his alleged involvement in the murder of his former girlfriend, Hae Min Lee, he’s been officially granted a new trial. CBS News reports that a Maryland appeals court declared Syed’s attorney to be “ineffective” counsel during his original trial because the attorney didn’t cross-examine Asia McClain, a key witness. “For the reasons set forth below, we affirm the judgement of the circuit court, but do so by concluding that Syed’s Sixth Amendment right to effective assistance of counsel was violated by the trial counsel’s failure to investigate [Asia] McClain as a potential alibi witness,” official court documents read. “Accordingly, we remand the case for a new trial.” The court concluded that if McClain were properly cross-examined at the time, it would have then “directly contradicted the State’s theory of when Syed had the opportunity and did murder Hae.”

In 2000, Syed was convicted for the murder of Lee and for burying her body in a Baltimore park. A press conference will follow later today.