Seth Meyers Breaks Down the West Virginia Teachers’ Strike on Late Night

If there is any group of people more willing to face improbable odds than high school kids, it’s teachers. That’s just one tool in their very impressive tool box, right next to “can tell who’s getting out of their seat without turning around” and “survives on caffeine like a coffee-fueled hummingbird.” On Late Night Tuesday, Seth Meyers breaks down the ongoing West Virginia teachers’ strike, which has pitted a state full of educators seeking a raise and affordable health insurance against Governor Jim Justice. Little money coming in, no end in sight, clapping and singing along as a group: it’s kind of like the teachers have been training to go on strike their entire careers.