6:15 p.m.

Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, And Lily Tomlin Are All In For That 9 to 5 Reboot

From Dolly Parton’s lips to God’s ears.

5:22 p.m.

Avengers: Infinity War Will Now Hit Theaters on April 27

Disney doesn’t want to wait.

4:15 p.m.

Adam Pally Tries to Save Rachel Bloom’s Life in Most Likely to Murder Trailer

And Vincent Kartheiser might be a killer.

3:19 p.m.

What Brooke Shields Can’t Live Without

“I saw this woman on the street with the coolest cross-body phone case, and I stopped her and asked, ‘Who makes that?’”

2:33 p.m.

Dear Evan Hansen’s Ben Platt to Star in Film That Will Probably Also Have Crying

Platt’s starring in Love & Oatmeal as a writer caring for his mentally ill sister.

2:30 p.m.

See the Sensory, Sensual Trailer for Starz’s Sweetbitter

Watch the season premiere Sunday, May 6.

1:11 p.m.

Hasan Minhaj Is Getting a Weekly Talk Show on Netflix

He’ll be the first Indian-American host of a weekly comedy talk show.

12:42 p.m.

What’s Leaving HBO: March 2018

Say good-bye to About a Boy, Jackie, and Erin Brockovich.

12:04 p.m.

Mumford & Sons No Longer Dominate Pop Music, But They’re Still Everywhere

The band provided an evolutionary link between the indie experiments of the ’00s and the globalized nostalgia culture of today.

12:03 p.m.

What to Watch Before (or After) Red Sparrow

A viewing guide based on the extremely specific component parts of Jennifer Lawrence’s new spy thriller.

11:34 a.m.

Red Sparrow Is Convoluted and Uninvolving

How could Jennifer Lawrence, a delight in drama and comedy, have done this to herself?

11:26 a.m.

Theater Review: The Amateurs Reveals Its Inner Playwright

Sometimes it’s tricky to pinpoint the Big Question a playwright is wrestling with; other times, he just comes straight out and says it.

11:15 a.m.

Kelly Ripa Declares Ryan Seacrest an ‘Easy, Professional, Great Person’

She was gushing.

10:41 a.m.

If Anyone Can Hook Adam Rippon Up With Shawn Mendes, It’s Ellen

“I know, like, Harry [Styles] will be upset.”

10:35 a.m.

Seth Meyers Says Trump Approaches Gun Policy Like It’s a Die Hard Movie

Meyers breaks down a chaotic week for the Trump White House.

10:04 a.m.

Wakanda’s Wholesome King Chadwick Boseman Surprised Black Panther Fans on Fallon

“I’ve seen the movie twice in theaters already, and once on bootleg.”

9:43 a.m.

Jennifer Lawrence Doesn’t Know If She’ll Speak to Ryan Seacrest at the Oscars

“I can’t imagine him being sexual.”

9:43 a.m.

Alec Baldwin Says It’s ‘Normal’ to Defend ‘Friends’ Woody Allen and James Toback

“It’s a normal inclination to want to rally by your friends up until the point that they are convicted of something.”

9:24 a.m.

11 Best New Songs of the Week: Janelle Monáe, Kacey Musgraves, 5SOS, Lorde, SZA

Janelle Monáe just made the best rap song of 2018, so far.

9:00 a.m.

Phoebe Robinson’s 10 Favorite Books

Roxane Gay, Zora Neale Hurston, and more