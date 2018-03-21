Sneaky Pete’s Giovanni Ribisi on How to Be a Better Con
In the Amazon Original series Sneaky Pete, Giovanni Ribisi plays a con man fresh out of prison who, upon release, steals the identity of his former cellmate. But before taking on the role, Ribisi did some heavy research on what exactly makes a good con. He recently stopped by Vulture to impart some wisdom on what it takes to be a better con and the one rule you should never break.
