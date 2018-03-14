Latest News from Vulture

The X-Files Recap: The Morning After

Mulder and Scully’s discussion of faith is one of the best X-Files scenes in years.

Even Riverdale Star Hart Denton Thinks Chic Cooper Is ‘So, So Creepy’

“There’s so much more going on under the hood that people don’t necessarily know yet.”

Riverdale Recap: Two Men and a War Baby

This is a next-level soap-opera twist, even by Riverdale standards.

SNL Cast Members Are So Excited for Bill Hader to Host They’re Rapping About It

SNL’s Pete Davidson and Chris Redd make Hader very uncomfortable in a new promo song.

Jessica Jones Season Finale Recap: Run Away With Me

“Hero isn’t a bad word, Jessica.”

Harper Lee Estate Sues Over Aaron Sorkin’s Broadway To Kill a Mockingbird

The estate claims the play deviates too far from Lee’s novel in its depiction of Atticus Finch.

Key and Peele Are Reuniting For Wendell and Wild

Let me tell you ‘bout my best friend.

5 Best New Songs of the Week: Vince Staples, Leon Bridges, Jeremih

Leon Bridges is back!

Alexis Bledel’s Fate in The Handmaid’s Tale Season Two Revealed

Ofglen’s fate introduces a new part of Gilead, and potentially some surprising new allies.

Jessica Jones Recap: Shots and Chasers

Trish is definitely gonna end up with powers, right?

TRL Is Not Only Returning, It’s Expanding

The network president says MTV will have multiple TRL time slots through the day.

All the Ways Rise Is Different From the Book That Inspired It

A breakdown of the many differences between NBC’s TV show and Michael Sokolove’s book Drama High.

Adrift Trailer: Shailene Woodley Finds Love and a Hurricane

The nautical survival story is based on true events.

Oprah Politely Endures a Legally Blonde Stan Exchange

Thank goodness for this Wrinkle in Time press tour.

Jessica Jones Recap: I’ll Be Seeing You

Kilgrave is back, but how?

Alicia Vikander’s Friends Call Her Mrs. Google … Because She Is Good at Google

Alicia, can you find this post?

The 7 Best Plot Twists in This Is Us, Ranked

From shocking deaths to family secrets, not all twists are created equal on This Is Us.

Logic’s Bobby Tarantino II Forgets What’s Great About Logic

The newly self-conscious rapper’s latest mixtape finds him forcing himself out of his wheelhouse, with uneven results.

Yara Shahidi, Mark Hamill, and More Celebs Tweet Support for School Walkout

“We see you, kids, and we’re with you.”

Flower Is a Bizarrely Off-Putting Teen Fabrication

Zoey Deutch stars in Max Winkler’s contrived depiction of teens on a mission to get revenge.