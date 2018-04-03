Keith Richards Thinks the Musical Demise of Taylor Swift Is Imminent

“We shouldn’t have to make those choices of, ‘Do we or don’t we?’”

#MeToo Founder Says E! Should Prevent Ryan Seacrest From Doing Oscars Coverage

Well hello there.

Armie Hammer Literally Phoned It In — Shirtless! — to the Spirit Awards

The jokes are a bit rusty in SNL’s post-Olympics return hosted by Charles Barkley.

“This is crazy. I only speak human.”

SNL Asks: How the Hell Is Everyone in Star Wars Fluent in Every Language?

The Handiest Actor and Most Open Robe categories can go either way.

SNL Celebrates This Year’s Worst Behavior in Entertainment With ‘The Grabbies’

“He’s worried this is a gateway touch.”

Donald Trump Loves Terrorizing Mike Pence With His Sensual Touching on SNL

“It’s been, like, a never-ending sleepover.”

SNL’s Hope Hicks Is Going to Miss Her ‘BFF’ Ivanka Trump the Most

Yesterday at 7:44 p.m.

Jordan Peele, Get Out Among the Winners at the Film Independent Spirit Awards

While Frances McDormand celebrated the ability to swear freely during her Best Female Lead acceptance speech.