SNL Celebrates This Year’s Worst Behavior in Entertainment With ‘The Grabbies’

8 mins ago

Mary Poppins Returns Teaser Trailer: It’s Wonderful to See Her

Mary Poppins might be able to control the weather, a practically perfect skill for a nanny to possess.

9 mins ago

Here’s Your List of the 2018 Oscar Winners

Some of your faves!

8:42 p.m.

Here’s How Jimmy Kimmel’s Oscars Monologue Addressed the Elephant in the Room

You knew it was coming.

8:31 p.m.

Nicole Kidman Crashed Sandra Bullock’s Oscars Interview to Talk Practical Magic

“We were really good sisters!

8:14 p.m.

Tiffany Haddish Jumped a Rope Line to Hug Meryl Streep at the Oscars

Haddish is taking Girls Trip 2 casting meetings on the red carpet.

8:02 p.m.

Amber Tamblyn Asks Twitter If Anyone Saw Her Almost Get Hit by a Car

If you did, please let her know.

7:49 p.m.

Taraji P. Henson Subtly Shades Ryan Seacrest on the Oscars Red Carpet

Last week, Seacrest was accused of sexual assault by his former stylist.

7:18 p.m.

E! Host Josh Horowitz Addresses ‘Awkward’ Casey Affleck Situation at the Oscars

Amid E!’s own awkward Ryan Seacrest situation.

6:50 p.m.

56 Years Later, Rita Moreno Wears the Same Dress to the Oscars

“It’s been hanging in my closet.”

6:45 p.m.

Cinematographers React to Rachel Morrison’s Historic Oscar Nomination

Morrison became the first woman nominated for Best Cinematography.

6:31 p.m.

See All the Red-Carpet Looks From the 2018 Oscars

Allison Williams, Adam Rippon, and more flashy celebrity fashion at Hollywood’s most glamorous evening of the year.

3:13 p.m.

Access Hollywood Will Discuss Ryan Seacrest With Everyone on Oscars Red Carpet

According to the show’s executive producer.

1:46 p.m.

Keith Richards Thinks the Musical Demise of Taylor Swift Is Imminent

“Good luck, girl.”

12:33 p.m.

#MeToo Founder Says E! Should Prevent Ryan Seacrest From Doing Oscars Coverage

“We shouldn’t have to make those choices of, ‘Do we or don’t we?’”

11:35 a.m.

Armie Hammer Literally Phoned It in — Shirtless! — to the Spirit Awards

Well, hello there.

11:24 a.m.

SNL Recap: Alec Baldwin Fires Back at Donald Trump

The jokes are a bit rusty in SNL’s post-Olympics return hosted by Charles Barkley.

11:06 a.m.

SNL Asks: How the Hell Is Everyone in Star Wars Fluent in Every Language?

“This is crazy. I only speak human.”

10:31 a.m.

SNL Celebrates This Year’s Worst Behavior in Entertainment With ‘The Grabbies’

The Handiest Actor and Most Open Robe categories can go either way.

10:06 a.m.

Donald Trump Loves Terrorizing Mike Pence With His Sensual Touching on SNL

“He’s worried this is a gateway touch.”

9:35 a.m.

SNL’s Hope Hicks Is Going to Miss Her ‘BFF’ Ivanka Trump the Most

“It’s been, like, a never-ending sleepover.”