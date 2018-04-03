SNL Celebrates This Year’s Worst Behavior in Entertainment With ‘The Grabbies’

Just before you finalize your Oscars predictions and infiltrate your local bodega for bags and bags of watch-party snacks, the Academy of Sexual Harassment and Misconduct in Hollywood has another awards ceremony to bring to your attention: The Grabbies! The leading contenders for Most Open Robe and Best Non Apology could still go either way, but at least we already know who will be honored with the coveted Cecel B. Molestin’ Lifetime Achievement Award. (Also, there’s a woman nominated! Yay feminism!) You’d think every nominee’s parents would be pretty ashamed, but, eh, that’s really not the case.