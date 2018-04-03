Latest News from Vulture

11:35 a.m.

Armie Hammer Literally Phoned It In — Shirtless! — to the Spirit Awards

Well hello there.

11:24 a.m.

SNL Recap: Alec Baldwin Fires Back at Donald Trump

The jokes are a bit rusty in SNL’s post-Olympics return hosted by Charles Barkley.

11:06 a.m.

SNL Asks: How the Hell Is Everyone in Star Wars Fluent in Every Language?

“This is crazy. I only speak human.”

10:31 a.m.

SNL Celebrates This Year’s Worst Behavior in Entertainment With ‘The Grabbies’

The Handiest Actor and Most Open Robe categories can go either way.

10:06 a.m.

Donald Trump Loves Terrorizing Mike Pence With His Sensual Touching on SNL

“He’s worried this is a gateway touch.”

9:35 a.m.

SNL’s Hope Hicks Is Going to Miss Her ‘BFF’ Ivanka Trump the Most

“It’s been, like, a never-ending sleepover.”

Yesterday at 7:44 p.m.

Jordan Peele, Get Out Among the Winners at the Film Independent Spirit Awards

While Frances McDormand celebrated the ability to swear freely during her Best Female Lead acceptance speech.

Yesterday at 6:31 p.m.

John Mulaney and Nick Kroll Name Names in Independent Spirit Awards Monologue

Nick Kroll shares a disgusting (alleged) story about Brett Ratner and six doughnuts.

Yesterday at 3:10 p.m.

Elton John Lashes Out at Concert Attendees for Touching Him

“Fuck off!”

Yesterday at 12:38 p.m.

A Teen’s Attempt to Assassinate Queen Elizabeth Was Covered Up, Until Now

Previously classified documents confirm a 17-year-old opened fire on the Queen.

Yesterday at 11:13 a.m.

And Your 2018 Razzie Winners Are …

Hello, Emoji Movie.

Yesterday at 10:40 a.m.

Amy Schumer Had Some Harsh Words for Jennifer Lawrence After Her Breakup

That’s one interesting condolence note.

Yesterday at 10:25 a.m.

All Intellectual Hell Broke Loose on Jeopardy! With Its First-Ever Tiebreaker

Who said trivia shows don’t get wild?

Yesterday at 10:07 a.m.

We’re One Step Closer to Getting That Wild Jennifer Lawrence, Amy Schumer Movie

Just the antidote we need.

Yesterday at 9:44 a.m.

Steve Buscemi Missed Out on Becoming the Next Stand-Up Comedy Sensation

His jokes in the ‘70s were … not great.

Yesterday at 12:38 a.m.

Your Two Sweet Dads Weird Al and Lin-Manuel Miranda Lip Sync ‘Hamilton Polka’

This should give birth to a new musical, right?

Yesterday at 12:11 a.m.

Jennifer Lawrence and Jodie Foster Will Reportedly Present Best Actress Oscar

Last year’s Best Actor winner Casey Affleck withdrew from presenting at the Oscars in January.

3/2/2018 at 10:21 p.m.

Someone Reportedly Impersonated Armie Hammer’s Wife to Get an Oscar Party Ticket

Meanwhile, your attempts to impersonate Armie Hammer’s wife for a lifetime of happiness with Armie Hammer remain unsuccessful.

3/2/2018 at 10:00 p.m.

Jane the Virgin Recap: Whose Story Do You Think This Is?

Anybody wanna talk about the nitty-gritty of narrative theory?

3/2/2018 at 8:32 p.m.

Jessica Alba to Play Gabrielle Union’s Partner in Bad Boys Series

What are you gonna do when Syd and Nancy come for you?