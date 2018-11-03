Cash out your bitcoins while you still can, because the need to stockpile Kleenex boxes and Prozac has never been more apparent after viewing This Is U.S. That’s right, U.S. — we’re off to 1600 Penn for some tears, baby! Ben Carson can’t stop solemnly staring out windows when it’s raining. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is hallucinating Post It notes. Jared Kushner is throwing bottles of whiskey at walls. Kellyanne Conway … still doesn’t know how to cry, so we guess she’s the rare sliver of comic relief. Knowing NBC, it’s a two-season order.