12:38 a.m.

Your Two Sweet Dads Weird Al and Lin-Manuel Miranda Lip Sync ‘Hamilton Polka’

This should give birth to a new musical, right?

12:11 a.m.

Jennifer Lawrence and Jodie Foster Will Reportedly Present Best Actress Oscar

Last year’s Best Actor winner Casey Affleck withdrew from presenting at the Oscars in January.

Yesterday at 10:21 p.m.

Someone Reportedly Impersonated Armie Hammer’s Wife to Get an Oscar Party Ticket

Meanwhile, your attempts to impersonate Armie Hammer’s wife for a lifetime of happiness with Armie Hammer remain unsuccessful.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Jane the Virgin Recap: Whose Story Do You Think This Is?

Anybody wanna talk about the nitty-gritty of narrative theory?

Yesterday at 8:32 p.m.

Jessica Alba To Play Gabrielle Union’s Partner In Bad Boys Series

What are you gonna do when Syd and Nancy come for you?

Yesterday at 8:19 p.m.

The Hunger Games Screenwriter Will Pen the Logan’s Run Remake

Dystopias here! Get your futuristic dystopias while they’re hot!

Yesterday at 7:59 p.m.

Jennifer Lawrence Tried Really Hard To Seem Sober At The Red Sparrow Premiere

The Academy Award winner will not be getting her second Oscar for this sober performance.

Yesterday at 7:42 p.m.

How Far is Hollywood From Achieving Equality?

A handful of female nominees does not signal an end to Hollywood’s history of exclusion.

Yesterday at 7:16 p.m.

Why Oscar Attendees Will Be Wearing An Orange American Flag On Sunday

The fight against gun violence will be making an appearance at this year’s Academy Awards.

Yesterday at 6:29 p.m.

Drag Race All Stars 3’s BenDeLaCreme Explains Her Shocking Elimination Choice

“Isn’t it ironic that the queen who likes drama least provided you the most?”

Yesterday at 6:06 p.m.

Rick Ross Hospitalized After Being Found Unresponsive in His Home

Emergency responders treated Ross at his home where he was found unresponsive and in distress.

Yesterday at 5:41 p.m.

Last Call for George Plimpton’s Apartment, and the Era It Embodied

Notes from a final gathering at the late Paris Review editor’s storied home.

Yesterday at 5:37 p.m.

E! Producer Says She Was Fired Over Red-Carpet Interview Criticizing the Network

The producer claims E! asked to censor interviews mentioning Catt Sadler, but that Eva Longoria’s slipped through the cracks.

Yesterday at 5:10 p.m.

Eli Roth’s Death Wish Remake Is Practically an NRA Promo

It couldn’t have arrived at a worse time (or a better one, depending on your perspective).

Yesterday at 5:01 p.m.

6 Books You Should Read This March

By Uzodinma Iweala, Mallory Ortberg, Alan Hollinghurst, and more.

Yesterday at 4:49 p.m.

Barbra Streisand Breaks Silence on Dog Cloning

“You can clone the look of a dog, but you can’t clone the soul.”

Yesterday at 4:17 p.m.

Denzel Washington Quietly Gave a Tremendous Oscar-Nominated Performance

It’s unlike anything he’s done before.

Yesterday at 4:05 p.m.

The Best Character in Stranger Things Will Return in Season 3

It’s just the facts.

Yesterday at 3:59 p.m.

A New Breeders Album Is Just One Sign of a ’90s Alt-Rock Resurgence

The tart, crunchy sound is being revisited by artists both young and old.

Yesterday at 3:28 p.m.

A Timeline of Every Outlandish Statement Moby Has Ever Made

You may know him from his music, but it’s worth remembering all the other bonkers things he’s said and done over the years.