Stacey Dash Withdraws From California Congressional Run

Photo: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Your dreams of electing a Clueless cast member to Congress have been, for the moment, completely Dashed. Actress and former Fox News talking head Stacey Dash took to Twitter on Friday to announce her decision not to run for Congress this year, despite having filed to do so last month. “After much prayer, introspection and discussions with my family, I am withdrawing my candidacy for California’s 44th Congressional District,” she said in a statement.

Registered as a Republican, Dash would have been going up against incumbent Democrat Congresswoman Nanette Barragán, as well as a number of other potential candidates. “At this point, I believe that the overall bitterness surrounding our political process, participating in the rigors of campaigning, and holding elected office would be detrimental to the health and wellbeing of my family,” tweeted Dash. “I would never want to betray the personal and spiritual principles I believe in most: that my God and my family come first.”