Rose Tico does not play! When this member of the Resistance is pushed she will
fight bite back. In a new deleted scene, the heroic maintenance worker chomps down on the fingers of General Hux after he taunts her. The general approaches Rose and Fin (John Boyega) and when he’s got them in chains on the ground he puts his hand within snapping distance, and Rose will not stand for it. Somehow, Kelly Marie Tran failed to mention biting Domhnall Gleeson when she was telling Vulture about her Star Wars experience, but we are very glad we got to see it now.
Kelly Marie Tran Actually Bites Domhnall Gleeson in This Deleted Last Jedi Scene
Rose Tico does not play! When this member of the Resistance is pushed she will