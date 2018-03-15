Starz Knows You Love Those Tudors, So It’s Making a Catherine of Aragon Series

You know what’s hot on TV right now? The divine right of kings! You’ve got The Crown and Wolf Hall, and on Starz alone, The White Queen and The White Princess. Now Starz has announced a new foray into the era of squabbling British royalty: Another mini-series adaptation of Philippa Gregory’s novels, this time the ones about the first of Henry VIII’s six wives, Catherine of Aragon. The network announced today that it has green-lit a new series called The Spanish Princess based on Gregory’s novels The Constant Princess and The King’s Curse about the young princess, who “arrives in a grey, rain-lashed England with her glorious and diverse court including her lady-in-waiting Lina — an African Moor. She is Princess of Wales now, but when her husband Prince Arthur dies suddenly, the throne seems lost to Catherine. Until she claims her marriage was never consummated and that as a virgin she may set her sights on the new heir, the charismatic and headstrong Prince Harry who will one day rule as King Henry VIII.” So much intrigue! The White Queen and White Princess writer Emma Frost and Matthew Graham (Dr. Who) will act as showrunners and executive producers on the series. Bring on the scheming.