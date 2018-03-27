Stephen Colbert Beseeches John Kelly to Spank Donald Trump With a Magazine

In her 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper on Sunday, Stormy Daniels recalled her alleged first encounter with Donald Trump, one that reportedly had her joke-spanking the now-President with a Forbes magazine. After she laid into him, Daniels claims, she and Trump had a much more natural, more “appropriate” interaction. While it’s not the most intuitive path to victory, it’s definitely worth a try, suggests Stephen Colbert. Maybe it’s time that White House Chief of Staff John Kelly grabs a magazine with Trump’s photo on it, which would be any magazine in the world, and (potentially) change the course of our nation’s history.