Stephen Colbert Calls Out CNN for ‘Fake News’

Stephen Colbert and Donald Trump finally have something in common. During Thursday night’s monologue, The Late Show host called out the cable news broadcaster for an egregious error in its reporting. While covering Dana Carvey’s earlier appearance as the newest White House employee John Bolton, the network erroneously referred to Colbert’s program as “SNL”. To be fair, even though Colbert’s show airs on a different night, on a different network, and is hosted by the same person every day, it can still be confusing! Both shows do have a band. And jokes. As embarrassing as the mistake may be, CNN writers should take heart. I mean, at least they didn’t refer to David Shulkin as “Jim” during a big speech, repeatedly, like the President of the United States did.

