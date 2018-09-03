Latest News from Vulture

11 mins ago

11 Bachelor Rules That Just Don’t Make Sense Anymore

Why aren’t contestants allowed to use the internet?

27 mins ago

Susan Sarandon Says Paul Newman Was ‘a Gem’ for Splitting His Salary With Her

The two worked together on the 1998 movie Twilight.

1:25 p.m.

Theater Review: In The Low Road, Adam Smith Envisions Pizza Hut

Inspired by Paul Ryan’s rise in the 2012 presidential race, The Low Road is full of articulate fury, and articulate villainy.

1:04 p.m.

Vince Staples Will Never Negotiate His Artistic Freedom

His new single, “GTFOMD,” says as much, albeit in spicier terms.

1:00 p.m.

See the Trailer for Facebook Watch’s Wild New Show The Tattoo Shop

Each week one client gets a tattoo chosen by the Facebook viewers.

12:57 p.m.

Joel McHale on Reality TV, Donald Trump, and The Joel McHale Show

“Believe me, if Trump goes back on The Apprentice, we’re all over it.”

12:33 p.m.

Alan Hollinghurst’s New, Deviously Anti-Sensationalist Gay-Generation-Gap Novel

The way life opens up to one character in a way that it never could for his father is the novel’s real subject.

12:13 p.m.

CBS’s Crime Drama Instinct Is Notable for Its Openly Gay Lead But Not Much Else

The series, starring Alan Cumming, is otherwise standard-issue CBS.

11:53 a.m.

Norm Macdonald to Finally Make His Return to TV

The show will be based on his podcast, Norm Macdonald Live.

11:49 a.m.

Kristen Wiig’s Wonder Woman 2 Character, the Cheetah, Explained

She was introduced just two years after Diana.

11:34 a.m.

ABC, Like E!, Is Sticking With Ryan Seacrest Amid Sexual-Misconduct Allegations

American Idol bosses issue statement of support.

11:26 a.m.

Love Ends, With a Few Surprises

The final season of the Netflix series goes to unexpected places in its third act.

11:06 a.m.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Tom Hooper in Talks for a His Dark Materials TV Series

Logan’s Dafne Keen is in talks to play Lyra.

11:00 a.m.

David Byrne on His New Album and All the Reasons You Can Still be Cheerful

“You watch out! You will be confronted at some point.”

11:00 a.m.

What’s Fact and What’s Fiction in The Death of Stalin?

Just how ironic were Stalin’s final hours? Did the whole orchestra brouhaha really happen?

10:49 a.m.

Every Pop-Culture Easter Egg You Probably Missed in Atlanta Robbin’ Season

Did you catch the references to Chance the Rapper, Bobby Shmurda, and BoJack Horseman?

10:26 a.m.

Colbert Interrupts Show With Breaking News, Gets in Great Dennis Rodman Joke

He even gets bleeped!

10:01 a.m.

Why Are TV Detectives Always So Sad?

If the premise of a TV show is that a detective searches for justice, it follows that the detective will be almost unbearably sad.

9:58 a.m.

Scandal Recap: Nonsense at 20,000 Feet

“Air Force Two” is a perfect representation of what Scandal has become.

9:57 a.m.

Lisa Bonet Says She Felt ‘Sinister, Shadow’ Energy From Bill Cosby

“I don’t need to say, ‘I told you so.’”