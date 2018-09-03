Again? Again! Just after Stephen Colbert filmed his Late Show monologue Friday night, some news broke: Kim Jong-un proposed a meeting with President Donald Trump, and Trump agreed. “We have some very late-breaking news that I think I should probably do from here,” Colbert said. Instead of sitting behind his desk as usual, he returned to the stage to deliver an addendum. “Because we would have done this in the monologue if we had known. It literally happened while we were doing the show.” It took Colbert a few tries to deliver the just-written zingers, but that’s okay! A meeting between the United States and North Korea can only mean one thing, Colbert concluded: “Dennis Rodman is going to get the Nobel Peace Prize.”