4 seconds ago

Stephen Colbert Rips Into the Irony of Walmart’s Cosmopolitan Ban

Uh, have you seen newspaper front pages lately?

9:29 a.m.

Sean Penn Has One Thought About Steve Bannon After Working With Him: ‘Crook’

“I don’t think you can age like that without hating people.”

Yesterday at 10:01 p.m.

Director Jeremy Saulnier Leaves True Detective Season 3 After Two Episodes

HBO released a statement announcing the change, citing “scheduling issues.”

Yesterday at 9:55 p.m.

39 Egg-cellent Scenes in Film and Television

That’s all, yolks!

Yesterday at 8:52 p.m.

Amazon Is Reportedly Putting Together A League of Their Own TV Show

The only bracket that matters is which actress is worthy of playing the new Marla Hooch.

Yesterday at 7:32 p.m.

Stacey Dash Withdraws From California Congressional Run

The Clueless star had filed to run for a seat in California’s 44th Congressional District.

Yesterday at 6:41 p.m.

SZA Takes You Back to Summer Camp in Her New ‘Broken Clocks’ Music Video

Don’t forget to pack your nostalgia!

Yesterday at 4:51 p.m.

Cosby Trial Delayed Again, This Time Over Quaaludes

The judge is not happy with lawyers from either side.

Yesterday at 3:49 p.m.

In One Scene, The Good Fight Makes an Incisive Commentary on the #MeToo Era

This Sunday’s episode continues the series’ streak of being at the forefront of ongoing political conversations.

Yesterday at 3:46 p.m.

The Weeknd’s ‘Wasted Times’ Does Drake Better Than Drake Can

How long until the Weeknd replaces Drake entirely?

Yesterday at 3:28 p.m.

What’s New on Hulu: April 2018

The Handmaid’s Tale season two is almost here.

Yesterday at 2:57 p.m.

Was Donald Glover’s Deadpool Show Doomed by a Taylor Swift Episode?

“It was HILARIOUS.”

Yesterday at 2:53 p.m.

Kacey Musgraves’s Golden Hour Is 2018’s Country Album to Beat

Her third album makes any objections about her style and image now seem embarrassing.

Yesterday at 2:00 p.m.

ABC Renews Roseanne for 11th Season

After its massive premiere, the Roseanne revival is here to stay.

Yesterday at 1:34 p.m.

The Wild Wild Country Directors Still Wonder Who Is Right and Wrong Too

Plus, how they got all their footage, and what was left out.

Yesterday at 12:53 p.m.

ABC Held a Meeting After Trump’s Election That Lead to Reviving Roseanne

Network executives worried they “had not been thinking nearly enough about economic diversity.”

Yesterday at 12:44 p.m.

Love After Love Is a Revelatory Moment for Andie MacDowell

Russell Harbaugh’s debut is swimming with hate, but MacDowell takes out the sting.

Yesterday at 12:41 p.m.

Iggy Azalea’s Management Staged an Intervention Because of Her Twitter Beefs

She spent time at a facility in Arizona.

Yesterday at 12:26 p.m.

Coffee With Edie Falco, Buddhist Mom of the West Village

On her early years in New York, why Louis C.K. deserves another chance, and why this is “the last dying gasp of rich white men.”

Yesterday at 12:00 p.m.

What Is Going on With Chris Evans’s Mustache?

What’s good this week: Cardi B’s new song, obviously; the Weeknd’s new album, definitely; Chris Evans’s new facial hair, maybe?