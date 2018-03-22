Latest News from Vulture

3:18 p.m.

Why Robin Thicke and Pharrell Lost Their ‘Blurred Lines’ Appeal

And what it might mean for the music industry’s future.

3:00 p.m.

Steven Pinker’s 10 Favorite Books

Science stuff!

2:20 p.m.

Vulture Just Got a Whole Lot Funnier

Splitsider.com has had a significant influence on our approach to comedy journalism, which is why we’re so excited to have acquired it.

2:17 p.m.

Cate Blanchett Says She Didn’t Know Woody Allen Allegations Before Blue Jasmine

“At the time that I worked with Woody Allen, I knew nothing of the allegations.”

1:51 p.m.

Every Episode of The X-Files Revival, Ranked

“The Lost Art of Forehead Sweat” is The X-Files at its best.

1:41 p.m.

The Rain Teaser: Danish Teens Flee Toxic Precipitation in Netflix’s New Series

Another day, another young-adult dystopia.

12:35 p.m.

Silicon Valley Season 5 Doesn’t Need T.J. Miller

Erlich is gone, but Pied Piper bumbles on.

12:25 p.m.

The History of Giant Robots in Pop Culture

There’s a long and storied tradition of watching huge robots beat up monsters.

12:23 p.m.

Portlandia Is Over and So Are Hipsters

With Portlandia wrapping up its final season, hipsters will finally, completely step out of the spotlight.

12:19 p.m.

9 Things We Learned From the Deadpool 2 Trailer

The movie will feature … Rob Delaney?

12:14 p.m.

Love’s Gillian Jacobs on the Story Behind Mickey’s Famous Overalls

“When people messaged me about them, I felt vindicated — but now people think I’m wearing Mickey’s clothes and not the reverse.”

12:05 p.m.

The Story Behind Wes Anderson’s 14 Most Memorable Music Moments

Wes Anderson’s longtime music supervisor, Randall Poster, walks us through some of the director’s most iconic scenes.

11:57 a.m.

Ellen Pompeo Addresses Rumors That Her Salary Caused Grey’s Anatomy Departures

“It’s absolutely not true.”

11:52 a.m.

Isle of Dogs Should Make You Howl With Joy

In Wes Anderson’s latest, nothing fits together and everything harmonizes, magically.

11:20 a.m.

Jenny Slate and Chris Evans Have Broken Up Again (Again)

Tear emoji.

11:18 a.m.

Don’t Blame Black Panther’s Success for Other Movies’ Failures

If other movies haven’t lived up to expectations this spring, that’s on them.

11:11 a.m.

10 Teenagers on Love, Simon and What It’s Actually Like to Come Out in 2018

“Anyone who says a movie like this isn’t important is so out of touch, because I’ve had three friends come out to me since seeing it.”

11:00 a.m.

NYC Stories: Giovanni Ribisi Falls in With a Ferrari Gang from Long Island

Sneaky Pete’s Giovanni Ribisi recounts a night out in NYC that turns into an action movie — complete with Long Island dudes, Ferraris, and a death.

10:49 a.m.

Known Saxophonist Jennifer Garner Has a Birthday Present for Reese Witherspoon

She continues to have the world’s strangest Instagram.

10:01 a.m.

Deadpool 2 Trailer Gives Us Wade Wilson’s Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Take

Per Ryan Reynolds, the movie’s quality falls somewhere between Godfather 2 and Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights.