Cupid Ojala’s pure delight in being who he is.

The kings of the sea.

Stormy Daniels Says Her and Trump’s Alone Time Included Watching ‘Shark Week’

Apologia, in which Channing starred in London, will open in New York in October.

Stockard Channing Is Coming to Off Broadway Next Season

“I mean now that my lawsuit’s over, I guess I can sing that song anytime I want, right?”

Lana Del Rey Announces Her Radiohead Dispute Is Over

Everything to know about the royal scandal.

Your Guide to The Crown’s Gender Pay Gap Controversy

David Lynch’s Dune leaves at the end of the month.

Tiffany Haddish Says Someone Bit Beyoncé the Night They Hung Out!

Don’t miss The Royal Tenenbaums before seeing Isle of Dogs.

Apollo 13, The Prestige, Exit Through the Gift Shop, and others.

Including Alden Ehrenreich’s acting coach, the contrasting directing styles of Chris Miller and Phil Lord and Ron Howard.

Solo: A Star Wars Story Actor Shares New Details About the Troubled Production

8:00 a.m.

Mike D on His New Life, NYC Versus L.A., and How Rap Has Changed

Thirty-seven years later, he can say, with a smile, “I learned a lot of things in the Beastie Boys — including how to appreciate a good time.”