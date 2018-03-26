Latest News from Vulture

3 mins ago

Night of a Thousand Paul Giamattis

Inside #WaxPaulNow, the grassroots campaign to get Paul Giamatti a Madame Tussauds wax figure.

12 mins ago

Roseanne Is Back Wearing a Trump Hat, But Showing Progressive Tendencies

Roseanne still does what it did well in the ‘80s and ‘90s, but with a stronger political streak.

29 mins ago

Get Gina Rodriguez a Giant Coat, She’s Doing a Live-Action Carmen Sandiego Movie

Rodriguez is also voicing Sandiego in an animated series for Netflix.

12:40 p.m.

How To Make Your Own Wes Anderson Soundtrack

You can do it yourself, even if you only have the rights to stock music.

12:30 p.m.

Netflix Orders More Queer Eye and Nailed It As Its Unscripted Push Continues

The streamer is in the early stages of an aggressive push to dominate unscripted TV.

12:27 p.m.

Tom Arnold, Laurie Metcalf Superfan, Says Roseanne Banned Them From Dating

Back when Roseanne was just starting.

11:39 a.m.

This Artist Is a Gender Unicorn

Cupid Ojala’s pure delight in being who he is.

10:58 a.m.

Stormy Daniels Says Her and Trump’s Alone Time Included Watching ‘Shark Week’

The kings of the sea.

10:00 a.m.

Stockard Channing Is Coming to Off Broadway Next Season

Apologia, in which Channing starred in London, will open in New York in October.

10:00 a.m.

What’s Leaving Hulu: April 2018

Attention rom-com lovers: Mystic Pizza is leaving Netflix soon.

9:28 a.m.

Lana Del Rey Announces Her Radiohead Dispute Is Over

“I mean now that my lawsuit’s over, I guess I can sing that song anytime I want, right?”

9:25 a.m.

Your Guide to The Crown’s Gender Pay Gap Controversy

Everything to know about the royal scandal.

9:20 a.m.

What’s Leaving Showtime: April 2018

David Lynch’s Dune leaves at the end of the month.

9:15 a.m.

Tiffany Haddish Says Someone Bit Beyoncé the Night They Hung Out!

Oh … my goodness.

9:10 a.m.

What’s Leaving HBO: April 2018

Don’t miss The Royal Tenenbaums before seeing Isle of Dogs.

8:50 a.m.

What’s Leaving Netflix: April 2018

Apollo 13, The Prestige, Exit Through the Gift Shop, and others.

8:41 a.m.

Solo: A Star Wars Story Actor Shares New Details About the Troubled Production

Including Alden Ehrenreich’s acting coach, the contrasting directing styles of Chris Miller and Phil Lord and Ron Howard.

8:00 a.m.

Mike D on His New Life, NYC Versus L.A., and How Rap Has Changed

Thirty-seven years later, he can say, with a smile, “I learned a lot of things in the Beastie Boys — including how to appreciate a good time.”

8:00 a.m.

The Stars of The Americans Leak Some Totally Real Spoilers

Henry dies!

7:51 a.m.

American Idol Recap: Let’s Slay Together

Lionel Richie can’t help but steal this episode like the Jenna Maroney fame hoarder he is.