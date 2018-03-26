Stockard Channing Is Coming to Off Broadway Next Season

Finally, your chance to see American treasure Stockard Channing as a left-wing radical turned art historian has arrived. The Roundabout Theatre Company announced today that it’s bringing Apologia, in which Channing appeared in London in 2017, to Off Broadway this fall. Written by Alexi Kaye Campbell and directed by Daniel Aukin, Apologia, which received good reviews in London, stars Channing as an activist turned historian whose memoir “threatens to split her family apart.” Stockard Channing faces off against a bunch of resentful children while living a life of luxury in England! What more could you want from the theater? Apologia will start performances September 27 and open October 16 at the Laura Pels Theatre this year.