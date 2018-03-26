Photo: Chris Fallows/Discovery Channel

Nothing says “sexy affair” quite like watching a giant hammerhead rip through the leg ligaments of a human being. Swoon! This is what Stormy Daniels claims happened when she met up with Donald Trump at his private hotel bungalow in Los Angeles in 2007 — their second meeting. Trump encouraged Daniels to visit him to discuss the growing potential of her getting a Celebrity Apprentice role. (A gig that never came to fruition.) But when Daniels arrived at the Beverly Hills Hotel ready to talk business, our president was too occupied by some elasmobranch fish to give her the time of day. “I remember arriving, and he was watching ‘Shark Week,’ ” Daniels told Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes this weekend. “He made me sit and watch an entire documentary about shark attacks.”

“It wasn’t at that point a business meeting. It was just watching ‘Shark Week?’” Cooper clarified, to which Daniels responded, “yeah.” Daniels soon left after the documentary was over. Of course, this isn’t the first time Daniels has waxed poetic about Trump’s fascination with the creature. “He is obsessed with sharks. Terrified of sharks,” she told In Touch Weekly about their affair. “He was like, ‘I donate to all these charities and I would never donate to any charity that helps sharks. I hope all the sharks die.’ He was like riveted. He was like obsessed. It’s so strange, I know.” And, of course, there are some tweets.

Sharks are last on my list - other than perhaps the losers and haters of the World! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2013

Sorry folks, I'm just not a fan of sharks - and don't worry, they will be around long after we are gone. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2013

Hey, everyone loves Shark Week!