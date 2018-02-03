The Best Character in Stranger Things Will Return in Season 3

Will Erica be the one to save Hawkins in Stranger Things season three? Matt and Ross Duffer know how much you loved Priah Ferguson as the acerbic little sister of Lucas Sinclair in Stranger Things, and Netflix announced today that she will return as a recurring character with an expanded role. Deadline reports that this time she will have “an army of friends” with her, and actually ends up on Save Hawkins! duty when she goes on a mission of her own to protect the town from a new threat. Also joining the cast as a regular is actress Maya Thurman-Hawke (daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke) as Robin, a girl with a humdrum life and a boring job who uncovers one of Hawkins’s many dark secrets. She is described as “alternative,” so speculate accordingly about which Stranger boy will end up having a huge crush on her.