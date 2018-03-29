Stream The Weeknd’s New EP, My Dear Melancholy, Right Now

Photo: 2017 Scott Legato

The king of the fall has arrived in spring. Earlier this week on Instagram, the Weeknd expressed his indifference about dropping something big on Friday; we know now what it is and his decision: Surprise! His new EP, My Dear Melancholy, is out now; it features French DJ Gesaffelstein. The wait for it is over before it ever really began: The Weeknd first teased the project, thought to be an album, only just today, sharing a photo of its cover, while posters in London popped up hinting at its imminent release. My Dear Melancholy is his first project since 2016’s Starboy, but is said to be more reminiscent of his moodier older work. If true, well prepare for something heavily sedated and extremely NSFW. In other words, the Fifty Shades send-off we deserve!