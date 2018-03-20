The Tag Trailer Shows a Wonderful World Where Jon Hamm and Hannibal Buress Hang Out
It feels almost impossible to put a unique spin on the buddy comedy at this point, but Tag may have done it. Based on the true story of a group of friends who have been playing one continuous game of tag for decades, the aptly named new movie stars Jon Hamm, Jeremy Renner, Ed Helms, Hannibal Buress, and Jake Johnson as the gang who spends one month of each year reviving their tradition and have decided that it’s time for their only never-been-tagged pal (Renner) to get his due. Along the way there will be laughs, cries, and surely a fair amount of secondhand embarrassment as the men go to great lengths to get the jump on each other. Tag smacks into theaters on June 15.
Watch Now
